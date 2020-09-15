‘I am just a son of a priest, crawled my way up, worked in 600 films’: Ravi Kishan’s response to Jaya Bachchan’s criticism

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 15:23 IST

Bhojpuri actor and BJP member of parliament Lok Sabha, Ravi Kishan on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday over her “bite the hands that feed them” comment. He said he worked his way up in the film industry without anybody’s support.

“There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in Parliament and Jaya-ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films,” Kishan said while speaking to ANI.

“I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry,” he added.

The comments from Kishan came after Bachchan, during the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, in a veiled manner criticised him for stating that “drug addiction is in the film industry”.

“Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. They bite the hands that feed them,” Bachchan stated.

She also stated that people working in the entertainment industry are “flogged” by social media.

“People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their name in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language,” she said.

This comes at the time when the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai is undertaking an investigation into alleged drug use and supply in the industry that had surfaced during a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1.

