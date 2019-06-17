Sunny Deol confirms he didn’t speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years after Darr

Actor Sunny Deol in an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by Rajat Sharma, has said that he didn’t speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 years after their much publicised tiff on the sets of the 1993 film Darr. Sunny said that people on set were afraid of him, ‘because they were wrong’.

In an earlier press interaction, he had said that he was never told that Shah Rukh’s character - an obsessive stalker - would be glorified in the film.

'I did not speak to Shahrukh Khan @iamsrk for 16 years after that tiff on 'Darr' sets', Actor Sunny Deol @iamsunnydeol in #AapKiAdalat



Tomorrow Saturday night at 10 @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/uERbsn2nDt — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) June 14, 2019

He said, “At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom.”

Sunny had disagreements with director Yash Chopra as well. He had told Filmfare in an interview then, “I’ll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn’t a man of his words. I don’t have good memories about him, he betrayed my faith in him.”

Sunny was a major star back in the 1990s, but Darr is considered the film that catapulted Shah Rukh into Bollywood stardom. Sunny was last seen in Blank, which made approximately Rs 5 crore at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:35 IST