Karan Deol pens a poem for dad Sunny Deol: ‘You’re my biggest superhero’

Bollywood actor Karan Deol, has written a heartfelt poem for his father, actor and recently elected Member of Parliament (MP) Sunny Deol, in celebration of Father’s Day on Sunday. Karan wrote the poem on Instagram and shared it with a childhood picture in Sunny is seen giving him a tight hug. .

“Many people look up at superheroes, Mine is my dad. From seeing you push on from your ups and down, You always managed to turn things around, Looking at you turned my frown upside down. A single word won’t do justice to what you mean to me, But from here on now I’m not that kid anymore I’ve got your back indefinitely. I owe my life to you cause without you I would never have had anything, My ray of sunshine through everything. Cause no matter how big the problem you never gave up, And always came out of it with your head up. I don’t think there ever will be anyone as tough, Dad because of you I’m a fighter and I promise you I’ll never give up,” Karan wrote.

Sunny also shared a picture with dad and actor Dharmendra and wrote, “#fathersday My Life My Happiness My Strength”

Sunny, whom Dharmendra had launched in Bollywood with Betaab opposite Amrita Singh, had recently told PTI, “When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him.”

Sunny is directing Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas that will mark Karan’s debut; he has been paired opposite Sahher Bamba in the film. The first look of the film was revealed earlier this year and the movie is slated to release on July 19.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 15:29 IST