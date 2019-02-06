Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol spotted riding the metro. Watch video

Actor Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol was spotted on the Mumbai metro recently. Videos of his trip have been shared online. Karan is about to make his Bollywood debut, in a film directed by Sunny.

Several Instagram users commented on Karan’s humility and good looks. “Future superstar of Bollywood coming soon,” wrote one person. “He looks super down to earth and handsome,” wrote another. One Instagram user also compared Karan to his father and grandfather, Dharmendra.

Karan’s debut film is titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is reportedly a contemporary love story set in Manali. A majority of the film has already been shot at the popular hillstation.

Sunny’s Instagram display picture is of himself and Karan. The actor recently took to Instagram to wish brother Bobby Deol a happy 50th birthday. Bobby had himself recently shared a rare picture of his son, Aryaman.

The famously tight Deols appeared in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se recently. It was the third film in the Yamla Pagla Deewana series. They have also starred in Apne. Karan was an assistant director on Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.

Sunny’s last film was Bhaiaji Superhit, which wasn’t quite a superhit. The film made approximately Rs 30 crore at the box office. Sunny’s last film as director was Ghayal Once Again.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 20:28 IST