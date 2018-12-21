Bollywood doesn’t make movies like Bhaiaji Superhit anymore, says Sunny Deol

Actor Sunny Deol says people in Bollywood don't make comedy films like Bhaiaji Superhit anymore.

"The decision to take up the movie was based on my instinct. I have acted in comedy movies previously, but this was quite an experience. I truly feel that the role I play in Bhaiaji Superhit is almost on the lines of the roles I used to play in the 1990s - where men are vendetta-driven and love to stomp feet, flex biceps, uproot water pumps and roar like lions," Sunny said in a statement.

Set in Varanasi, Bhaiaji Superhit revolves around 'bhaiaji' who wants to be an actor in Hindi cinema. It also features Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel. The film will premiere on Zee Cinema on December 25.

"Bollywood doesn't make such movies anymore and hence it becomes really important for today's millennials to watch movies like this," he added.

Sunny is known for his performance in iconic films like Border, Gadar - Ek Prem Katha, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Ghayal.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 20:09 IST