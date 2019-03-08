Sunny Deol’s son Karan raps at his friend’s wedding, the video is now viral

Sunny Deol’s son may not have won hearts of movie goers yet but he clearly is a great friend. Karan Deol flaunted his rapping skills at the wedding of his friend and designer Anita Dongre’s son Yash Dongre in Mussoorie recently and the video is now viral. Karan was the best man at the wedding.

Karan shared the video on his Instagram account. He wrote a heartfelt message for his friend as well, “As you commence on this new journey, I have nothing but immense love for you @dongreyash. I have known you from the time we weren’t in our big boy shoes and seeing you like a married man now brings so many emotions. I mean every word in this short rap and I truly felt honoured to be the best man.”

Sunny Deol is directing Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas that will mark Karan’s debut; he has been paired opposite Sahher Bamba in the film. The first look of the film came out last month and the movie is slated to release on July 19.

Talking about Karan’s launch, Sunny had earlier told PTI, “When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him.” Suunny was launched in Betaab opposite Amrita Singh in a film produced by Dharmendra. “

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 10:41 IST