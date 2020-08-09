e-paper
Sunny Leone attacks husband Daniel Weber with a water balloon for not helping her around the house. Watch

Sunny Leone attacks husband Daniel Weber with a water balloon for not helping her around the house. Watch

Sunny Leone played a funny prank on her husband Daniel Weber for not helping her prepare for a party. Watch here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunny Leone loves to prank her husband Daniel Weber.
Sunny Leone loves to prank her husband Daniel Weber.
         

Sunny Leone has played a new prank on her husband Daniel Weber. The actor wanted to take teach Daniel a lesson for snoozing in the sun and not helping her around the house.

Sunny shared a video on her Instagram on Sunday which showed the couple in their Los Angeles home. The garden area of the house is seen decorated with red and yellow balloons for a dinner party later in the evening. Sunny said that while she was been preparing for the party--which she assures her fans is only for a couple of people--Daniel has been spending the whole day sunbathing.

 

 

To exact revenge, Sunny decides to fill up a balloon with water and place it near to Daniel’s crotch. She then pricks the balloon, leaving him soaking wet and screaming curses at her.

“What can I say!!??? I mean he makes it too easy to do pranks on him! Well maybe he did help which is why he’s sleeping! @dirrty99 is a good husband!! Happy birthday Nikhel!! @bluereena @patellegrino hehe,” she captioned the video.

Daniel also shared a bunch of pictures and a video on his own Instagram account. He took over the grill, cooking up some burgers and showed off the giant blow-up water slide that they installed in their garden for the birthday party. “How we do it up in quarantine!!!! @sunnyleone,” he wrote.

Also see: Rhea Chakraborty shares WhatsApp messages with Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he’d called sister manipulative

Last month, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber spent a day at Lake Balboa in California with their children, Nisha, Noah and Asher. Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

