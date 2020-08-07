Sunny Leone takes kids Nisha, Asher and Noah for fire safety session with husband Daniel Weber. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:10 IST

Actor Sunny Leone has been keeping herself busy in Los Angeles. From visiting farms to pick vegetables to riding lessons for daughter, she has done it all. Now, the actor and her husband Daniel Weber took their kids for a session on fire safety.

Sharing a cute family picture, Sunny wrote: “Can’t thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88!! @dirrty99.” The picture shows all five of them posing by a fire department’s red truck. The three kids--Nisha, Noah and Asher-- can be seen wearing red fire helmets.

Sunny’s Instagram page is full of pictures of her family. Sunny, who grew up in the West, often posts pictures of the family celebrating various festivals. On Raksha Bandhan, she posted a bunch of pictures in which Nisha can be seen tying the sacred thread on the wrist of her brothers, Asher and Noah, and also her father, Daniel.

Sunny has created her own “Gotcha” day, celebrating the day the couple adopted Nisha few years ago. They celebrated the day in July and Sunny shared pictures with a long post: “3yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy ‘Gotcha’ Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!! @dirrty99 @bluereena @patellegrino @nuria.contreras @geege_on_video & Carrie.”

