e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sunny Leone reveals her current mantra: ‘I refuse to have a Covid bod’

Sunny Leone reveals her current mantra: ‘I refuse to have a Covid bod’

Actor Sunny Leone, who has been sharing glimpses into her workout routine on social media, has said that her current goal is to not get a ‘Covid bod’.

bollywood Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sunny Leone is in Los Angeles with her family.
Sunny Leone is in Los Angeles with her family.
         

Actor Sunny Leone, who is in Los Angeles with her husband and three kids, has been sharing glimpses into her workout routine on social media. The actor said in a new interview that her current goal is to not get a ‘Covid bod’.

Sunny, along with husband Daniel Weber and their three children -- daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher -- flew to LA as soon as restrictions on international travel were eased by the Indian government.

She told ETimes in an interview, “Though gyms that are open here in California are limited, I have been able to take up boxing again. I believe kick-boxing is the best way to jump-start kicking my butt to where I want it to be. I work every single muscle in my body punching and kicking a bag. And I have to tell you that it feels good! My mantra right now is that I refuse to have the ‘Covid bod’. No choice but to suffer and kick butt.”

 

She added, “I don’t know what kind of festive season we will be having, but I do know it’s time to go back to work on set. And that means I have to undo six months of taking it easy.” Sunny had shared an Instagram post to mark her first visit to the gym after three months, when restrictions were eased in LA. “After 3 months, finally the gym is open,” she’d written.

Also read: Sunny Leone goes back to gym as they reopen after 3 months, shares glimpse of workout

In a recent interview to The Times of India, the actor said that she misses Mumbai, which has been her home base ever since she moved to India to pursue a career in the film industry. “Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she said.

On Saturday, she posted a picture of herself with the Hollywood sign in the background, and implied that she is about to leave LA. “Almost time to say goodbye to this beautiful place,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
UN official says Al-Qaeda remains close to Taliban in Afghanistan
UN official says Al-Qaeda remains close to Taliban in Afghanistan
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In