Home / Bollywood / Sunny Leone says husband Daniel Weber thought she was a lesbian first time they met: ‘He misread it completely’

Sunny Leone says husband Daniel Weber thought she was a lesbian first time they met: ‘He misread it completely’

Sunny Leone shared a fun story about the first time she met her husband Daniel Weber.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:17 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Sunny Leone has shared the very interesting story of the first time she met her husband and producer, Daniel Weber. Sunny revealed that Daniel’s first impression of her was that she was a lesbian.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Sunny revealed that she was headed for a date with someone else when she met Daniel in Las Vegas. “We were at Las Vegas and I was with my girlfriend. I was going to meet Daniel’s band mate at Mandalay Bay. I was supposed to go out on a date with Pauly Shore, who was a comedian.. But he ditched me,” she said. But Daniel said it was all destiny. “And God ushered me to her. That’s destiny,” he said.

 

But when Daniel met her, she was sitting with her friend, holding her hand, which gave him the wrong impression. “Daniel didn’t think I was straight. He thought I was a lesbian. I was with my girlfriend who is a lesbian but she dresses a bit masculine. He misread it completely,” she said. “I was confused because they were holding hands and I misread the situation,” Daniel added.

Sunny and Daniel have been married since 2011 and now live in Mumbai with their three kids. They have their adopted daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher born through surrogacy.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note after one week of solitude: ‘I can still smell my mother in her dressing room’

 

The family recently celebrated Holi together and is now practising social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown. Last month, she posted a picture on Instagram of the entire family wearing masks to deal with Covid-19. The post featured Sunny with husband Daniel, Nisha, Noah and Asher.

“A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it’s necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... @dirrty99 and Nathalina team family effort!,” Sunny captioned the post.

