Sunny Singh: For some films, it’s not the box-office collections that matter, but the respect you get for it

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:41 IST

Having spent barely nine years in Bollywood, actor Sunny Singh seems to have learnt the tricks and trade of the industry pretty well. Hence, he admits to have realise that some films might not do well on the box office, but it is okay if thy earn you admiration for your work.

Talking of his film Ujda Chaman (2019), which didn’t garnered big numbers but earned him positive respnse, Singh says, “Somewhere, I was calm about it. I knew it’s not going to make a big difference, with Ayushmann’s (Khurrana) movie Bala (having the same theme of a bald guy looking to get married). He has done so many good films. It’s not our fault, we’re not the writers, we’re just actors. Every two-three months, we might shoot for another film.”

Asserting that he was happy that itgot himmuch respect, he adds, “And that’s what is more important. When you compare it to other films, which were already big, alongwith the budget, they’ll make numbers, that’s their own journey.”

Last seen in Jai Mummy Di earlier this year, the 34-year-old feels that when a film doesn’t work due to whatever reason, the blame shouldn’t come solely on the actors or only the makers, since filmmaking is a team effort.

“If my movies are earning decent numbers, my work is being appreciated, then you might not feel it, but if something bad happens, the onus doesn’t come only on actors. Directors and actors are people whose career spans are very short. If you have back-to-back flops and you’re not a star’s son, it depends on your destiny or contacts. People say ‘No, I’m not going to take this director/ actor, he’s given four flops’, they forget the day when the same person was a hit,” he elaborates.

So does he feel it is very volatile? Preferring to use the word “fast paced” instead he says, “People are taking decisions quickly. There was a time when two actors used to share one frame and be friends without any insecurity. I learnt that from (filmmaker) Luv Ranjan sir. He cast me and Kartik Aaryan in so many films. Kartik called me for a cameo in Pati, Patni Aur Woh (2019). Similarly, he was there for me during he promotions for Jai Mummy Di. You’ve to be real, and think about yourself rather than others. Right now, it’s all about views, likes and comments, anybody can do what shit they want to. If you’re away from that, you’re living good.”

