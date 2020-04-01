Sunny Singh shares fitness tips for surviving lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 15:13 IST

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, who was recently seen in Jai Mummy Di, has opened up about the importance of staying fit and working out amid the complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Sunny told Hindustan Times, “I feel that it’s important for us to stay fit physically and mentally as well. Even during this period of lockdown as most of us are unable to go to the gym, we must do some kind of exercise at home. My workout schedule for indoors comprises different types of workouts everyday viz. Dand Baithak and using gadha for weight training; yoga is very refreshing and sometimes even Zumba.”

Sunny also insisted that it is important for people to be mentally fit. “While these I do for physical training, for mental peace I meditate daily and I feel all of us should practice meditation at least 15 minutes everyday. These are the five things that I do without fail to maintain a healthy and peaceful lifestyle,” he added.

Apart from his recent film with Sonnalli Seygall, he was also seen in music video, Holi Mein Rangeele. Earlier, he was also seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. He has also worked in Ujda Chaman. “All I can say is that I was looking out for movies that helped me understand my range as an actor and polish my acting abilities. On one side, I played a lead role in Ujda Chaman and consecutively I did a special appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh - solely because they were different genres,” he told IANS.

He had further said, “What matters and what makes me feel content is the kind of script that comes my way and the quality of performance I deliver. I feel very passionate about my craft and I want to do full justice to the script and give 100 percent to my character. People are appreciating my work, they are liking me and that’s of utmost importance and I can sense this acceptance.”