Super 30 box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan starrer opens higher than Kaabil, collects over Rs 11 cr

Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, opened to a good response on Friday. According to early estimates reported by Boxofficeindia.com, the film collected around Rs 11-11.50 crore on its first day.

Super 30’s box office opening is said to be higher than Ajay Devgn starrer Raid and Akshay Kumar starrer Padman. The collections are also higher than Hrithik’s last film, Kaabil, which released in 2017 with opening collections of around Rs 10.43 crore.

Predicting an opening of around Rs 12 crore, film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told Hindustan Times, “The buzz is very good ever since the launch of the trailer. Quality of content matters a lot these days and Hrithik is coming after two years. Unlike his earlier films which have action, song and dance, it is not a commercial mass-entertainer but surely promises quality content.”

The film got rave reviews from Bollywood celebrities such as Farah Khan, Karan Johar and many others. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani also watched the film and shared his reaction on Twitter. He wrote, “Super 30 is a film that showcases life of struggle with all its reality. @teacheranand is an epitome of a simple teacher inspiring and becoming a ray of hope for the needy. @iHrithik has done admirable role to capture the essence of Anand’s character. Best wishes.”

‘Super 30’ is a film that showcases life of struggle with all its reality. @teacheranand is an epitome of a simple teacher inspiring and becoming a ray of hope for the needy. @iHrithik has done admirable role to capture the essence of Anand’s character. Best wishes. pic.twitter.com/zoLHObvVmO — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) July 12, 2019

The HT review of the film said, “When you exaggerate the extraordinary, it looks ordinary. Mathematics whiz and educator Anand Kumar has led a remarkable life, coaching hundreds of underprivileged children past the rigours of the Indian Institute of Technology entrance exams. His story deserves attention, but director Vikas Bahl confoundingly embellishes it into typical filmi fare in Super 30. For some reason, Kumar’s actual triumph wasn’t enough — therefore the filmmakers added clichéd adversity.”

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 09:07 IST