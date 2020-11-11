Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song Ladki Dramebaaz Hai: Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh groove to peppy tunes in glam avatars

bollywood

Ahead of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s theatrical release, a new song from the film, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has been released. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Tere Bin Laden fame, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also features Manoj Bajpayee. The new song is titled Ladki Dramebaaz Hai, and is a dance number picturised in a night club.

Composed by Javed-Mohsin, the song has been penned by Danish Sabri. The peppy number has a catchy beat though the lyrics are not as interesting. The video shows Fatima and Diljit grooving to the beats inside a club, in glam avatars. Diljit shared the song on his Twitter page:

Diljit (Suraj) plays a young man who woos Fatima’s character, the sister of Mangal (Manoj) who works as a detective for arranged marriages.

The film has been described as a light-hearted, Hrishikesh Mukherjee-style comedy. It was earlier slated for a direct-to-digital release but is now set to hit theatres on November 15. Abhishek had told Hindustan Times in an interview in July, “I love watching movies in theatres and would love for my audience to watch the film and enjoy it in theatres. I really hope theatres open in a month or two. We are all trying our best because theatres are suffering a lot in this closure of business that has continued for them despite the lockdown ending in May. I just hope theatres open soon, for the sake of theatre owners as well movie lovers like myself. So, I would want to wait for theatrical release, but you never know.”

“Beyond a certain point, we all have to work to earn our livelihood by following the guidelines and SOPs given by the government. What I know theatres have been managing things well starting from social distancing to sanitisation,” he said recently.

