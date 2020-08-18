Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s father KK Singh records his statement with ED

bollywood

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has recorded his statement with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED is investigating financial irregularities in the actor’s business dealings.

KK Singh recorded his statement in Delhi. A complainant in the case, Singh has maintained his claim that his son’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family had siphoned off at least Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s bank accounts. His session last for a good four to five hours.

As per Times Now report, KK Singh also shared some bank statements that the family had managed to access when they were themselves investigating this case and that he continues to maintain that there is a case of money laundering. .

On August 17, Rhea’s chartered accountant Ritesh Shah had also been called in for questioning. However, he did no join the probe but is expected to appear before ED officials in Mumbai.

Earlier in August, Sushant’ sister Meetu Singh had been called by the ED in Mumbai for questioning. She is the first member of Sushant’s family who has been called for questioning by the ED. Besides Meetu, the ED has also questioned Rajput’s former manager and Chakraborty’s present manager Shruti Modi and Rajput’s friend and roommate Sidhharth Pithani.

Sushant had died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai home. Mumbai Police had begun investigating the case but some time in late July, KK Singh had filed an FIR at Patna accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and cheating among other charges.

