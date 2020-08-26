Sushant Singh Rajput case: Cooper Hospital sent show-cause notice for giving Rhea Chakraborty mortuary access

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:46 IST

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sent a show-cause notice to the dean of Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital and the Mumbai Police on Tuesday for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to enter the mortuary of the hospital when Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem was being conducted.

SHRC chief MA Sayeed told Mumbai Mirror that he asked the legal wing to look into the matter after he saw videos of Rhea visiting the mortuary. “We don’t know how and under what circumstances the permission to visit the mortuary was given. It should not have been so,” he said.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the dean of Cooper hospital, asking how and why Rhea and her family members were given access to the mortuary. “I am treating the matter as urgent and have listed it for August 31,” Sayeed said.

Also read | Fact check: Man in viral photo with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sandip Ssingh is not Dawood Ibrahim

Rhea was clicked along with three others at the mortuary of Cooper hospital on the afternoon of June 15, a day after Sushant’s death. An SHRC officer said, “We are investigating how she gained entry when she isn’t related to the deceased. We will have hearings and legal consequences will follow. The police will also have to face the consequences.”

Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea in Patna last month. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied all allegations and said in a statement, “The allegations are totally concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes. Rhea denies all allegations of abetment of suicide, misappropriation of funds and others or otherwise.”

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Sushant’s death, after a Supreme Court order last week. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a separate money laundering case against Rhea and others. Now, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also joined the probe after the ED ‘found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant’.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more