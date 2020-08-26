e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput case: Cooper Hospital sent show-cause notice for giving Rhea Chakraborty mortuary access

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Cooper Hospital sent show-cause notice for giving Rhea Chakraborty mortuary access

Rhea Chakraborty was seen visiting Cooper hospital on June 15, a day after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

bollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Chakraborty at Cooper hospital on June 15.
Rhea Chakraborty at Cooper hospital on June 15.(Varinder Chawla)
         

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sent a show-cause notice to the dean of Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital and the Mumbai Police on Tuesday for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to enter the mortuary of the hospital when Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem was being conducted.

SHRC chief MA Sayeed told Mumbai Mirror that he asked the legal wing to look into the matter after he saw videos of Rhea visiting the mortuary. “We don’t know how and under what circumstances the permission to visit the mortuary was given. It should not have been so,” he said.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the dean of Cooper hospital, asking how and why Rhea and her family members were given access to the mortuary. “I am treating the matter as urgent and have listed it for August 31,” Sayeed said.

Also read | Fact check: Man in viral photo with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sandip Ssingh is not Dawood Ibrahim

Rhea was clicked along with three others at the mortuary of Cooper hospital on the afternoon of June 15, a day after Sushant’s death. An SHRC officer said, “We are investigating how she gained entry when she isn’t related to the deceased. We will have hearings and legal consequences will follow. The police will also have to face the consequences.”

Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea in Patna last month. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied all allegations and said in a statement, “The allegations are totally concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes. Rhea denies all allegations of abetment of suicide, misappropriation of funds and others or otherwise.”

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Sushant’s death, after a Supreme Court order last week. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a separate money laundering case against Rhea and others. Now, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also joined the probe after the ED ‘found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant’.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC
Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In