‘ED found drugs were supplied to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty’: NCB director on joining probe

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:12 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director Rakesh Asthana has revealed the findings of Enforcement Directorate in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He said that the agency has found evidences that drugs were supplied to the late actor and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

“We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening stating that during their probe into financial aspects they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned,” he said. The NCB, therefore, will join the investigation as well.

ED sources said that during their questioning of Jaya Saha, Rhea’s talent manager, they found some conversation between them about drug. However, none of the three agencies provided any details into the form of drug or if it was consumed by any of the persons involved in the case. Meanwhile, Satish Maneshinde, senior counsel and Rhea’s lawyer has said, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life time ever. She’s ready for a blood test any time.”

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant’s father KK Singh, on Wednesday said that it is a serious matter if the “drug issue” as reported by some media channels is true, and added that it may widen the scope of investigation in the actor’s death case.

“If this drug issue is true as showed by some media channels yesterday then definitely it is a very serious matter. When the family got the FIR registered, there was an impression that Sushant was being over drugged. But then we meant prescription drug which was being administered on the instruction of some psychiatrist,” Singh told ANI.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The post-mortem report concluded he died by suicide. The probe was handed over to CBI by the Apex court, after it upheld the validity of a first information report (FIR) lodged by Bihar Police in response to a plaint filed by Rajput’s father, KK Singh.

