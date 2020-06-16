Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sanjay Nirupam alleges actor lost 7 films in a span of 6 months

bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking death has had devastating effect on fans and friends alike. It has also triggered discussion about the need for mental health. A third development is in process - anger among many from the fraternity on how Bollywood functions. After Shekhar Kapur’s oblique reference, politician Sanjay Nirupam has fired a fresh salvo.

Tweeting about Sushant in Hindi, Sanjay claimed how in a span of six months, Sushant lost seven films he had signed after the success of Chhichhore. He wrote: “Chhichhore hit hone ke baad Sushant Singh Rajput ne saat filmen sign ki thi. Chha mahine mein uske haath se saari filmen nikal gayi theen. Kyun? Film industry ki nishthurta ek alag level par kaam karti hai. Issi nishthurta ne ek prathibhavaan kalaakar ko maar dala. Sushant ko vinamra shraddhanjali (After the success of Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput had signed as many as seven films. However, over a span of six months, he lost them all. Why? The cruelty of the film industry works at another level. This was this cruelty that took his life and we lost a talented actor. My obeisance to Sushant.)

After Sushant’s death, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had written: “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput.”

He later qualified that it was the system that needed change and that targetting individuals would do not good. He wrote: “Naming few people has no value. They themselves are products and victims of a ‘system’ everyone is protesting against. If you really care, if you’re really angry, then bring down the system. Not the individual. That’s guerilla warfare. Not a spurt of anger. #SushantSinghRajput”

Director Anubhav Sinha has commented too and written: “The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don’t ask me to elaborate any further.”

Commenting on Sushant’s death, hair stylist Sapna Bhavnani had written: “It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP.”

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote: “It wouldn’t be fair to blame someone for a step that he took himself. He was playing a high stakes game, where it’s win or lose it all. But something has to be said about the self appointed ‘gatekeepers of Bollywood’.”

