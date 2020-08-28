Sushant Singh Rajput had asked Rhea Chakraborty to leave in January as well, sister Shweta says that’s when he sent an ‘SOS’

bollywood

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has admitted that she had a tiff with Sushant Singh Rajput in January, after which he had asked her to leave. A similar incident happened on June 8, when Rhea said Sushant told her to leave his house, where she had been staying during quarantine. He died on June 14.

In an interview to NDTV, Rhea said, “Honestly, even in January 2020, he had asked me to leave. His explanation was he was moving to Pawna.” Sushant had a farmhouse in Pawna, and had told several people about wanting to move there, and away from Mumbai.

Rhea said that during the lockdown, Sushant became fixated with the idea of moving to Coorg, and started telling Rhea to move out of his house. She said that she was hurt by this, and after much insistence on Sushant’s part, left his house on June 8, but only after making sure that his sister was there to take care of him.

“This time as well I thought he will call me back,” Rhea continued. “He messaged but did not ask me to come back. I was upset. So I blocked him. I was completely broken. He texted my brother but there was no message of wanting me back. It was rare. He would always want me back. Then his sister was there with him. I thought they will be comfortable without me. I felt may be he did not want me.”

In January, Sushant visited his sister in Chandigarh. His sister Shweta has said this was when he sent his family an ‘SOS’. But he returned to Mumbai just two days later. Shweta in a series of tweets said that Rhea had been calling him incessantly during this time. “By the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!!” Shweta had tweeted.

Rhea, meanwhile, has said that she wasn’t even aware that Sushant was coming back. “I was not isolating Sushant from his family. He went to Chandigarh to meet his sister’s family. They met him in Bandra and sat smiling in a cafe. Why did his brother-in-law message a cop asking him ‘whack’ me? Why did you let him come back from Chandigarh if you think I was isolating him?” she asked.

