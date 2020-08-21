Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report surfaces online

bollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:25 IST

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report has surfaced online. The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The autopsy report, of which Hindustan Times also has a copy, mentions ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ as the cause of death.

The report mentions that there are no injuries or fractures around his neck and brain. It also mentioned the ligature marks around the neck, which were more prominent towards the right and absent over the back of the neck.

Sushant’s death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Several conspiracy theories are circulating on social media around his death. While it was earlier reported that he died by suicide, his family has also claimed that it should be investigated to rule out murder.

A forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi will analyse the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of Sushant. The CBI has approached the premier research institute for its medico-legal opinion.

The move came days after the Supreme Court approved CBI investigation, as recommended by the Bihar government to probe the death of the actor. Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department at AIIMS, said that CBI will provide them reports related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Another forensic expert at AIIMS said they will also evaluate whether the post-mortem findings are correct or not “or there is a possibility of judgmental error”.

