Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer on Kangana Ranaut: ‘She is on her own trip, trying to settle her own scores’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer on Kangana Ranaut: ‘She is on her own trip, trying to settle her own scores’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has said that Kangana Ranaut is trying to further her own agenda and is ‘on her own trip’.

bollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut has inserted herself into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh in his ongoing case against Rhea Chakraborty and members of her family, has dismissed Kangana Ranaut’s opinions on the matter. Kangana had proclaimed that Sushant was ostracised by the film industry, which could have been one of the reasons behind his suicide. Sushant died on June 14, and his father has accused his girlfriend Rhea of having abetted his suicide.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Vikas Singh said, “She’s trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family’s FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all.”

Kangana has accused everyone from Karan Johar to Aditya Chopra -- two industry personalities she has gone on the record against for personal reasons in the past -- of having sidelined Sushant. She recently called for Karan’s Padma Shri to be taken away from him, and had in the past promised to return her own if her allegations were proven to be untrue. Kangana had told Republic TV in an interview, “I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.”

Previously, Vikas Singh had said in a separate interview to Pinkvilla, “If tomorrow, the Mumbai Police feel that any outsider or any person who comes from a small town to this industry needs protection and they feel like it is a cognisable offence, then they can go ahead and do that angle. In my legal mind, it really does not require the police to go into this matter. Maybe an actors’ association or producers’ association can take up this matter but I don’t think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about.”

Sushant’s case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, while the Enforcement Directorate is conducting its own investigation into allegations of misappropriation of funds against Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty.

All 9 trapped in fire at Telangana hydroelectric plant killed
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea's most powerful woman and now 'de facto second-in-command'
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Richa Chadha: This term 'outsiders' in Bollywood should be abolished, we're not some aliens
