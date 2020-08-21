Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer on Kangana Ranaut: ‘She is on her own trip, trying to settle her own scores’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:12 IST

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh in his ongoing case against Rhea Chakraborty and members of her family, has dismissed Kangana Ranaut’s opinions on the matter. Kangana had proclaimed that Sushant was ostracised by the film industry, which could have been one of the reasons behind his suicide. Sushant died on June 14, and his father has accused his girlfriend Rhea of having abetted his suicide.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Vikas Singh said, “She’s trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family’s FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all.”

Also read: Aditya Pancholi says Kangana Ranaut should return Padma Shri now that her theory on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been disproved

Kangana has accused everyone from Karan Johar to Aditya Chopra -- two industry personalities she has gone on the record against for personal reasons in the past -- of having sidelined Sushant. She recently called for Karan’s Padma Shri to be taken away from him, and had in the past promised to return her own if her allegations were proven to be untrue. Kangana had told Republic TV in an interview, “I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.”

Previously, Vikas Singh had said in a separate interview to Pinkvilla, “If tomorrow, the Mumbai Police feel that any outsider or any person who comes from a small town to this industry needs protection and they feel like it is a cognisable offence, then they can go ahead and do that angle. In my legal mind, it really does not require the police to go into this matter. Maybe an actors’ association or producers’ association can take up this matter but I don’t think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says death ‘case has nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut has suggested’

Sushant’s case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, while the Enforcement Directorate is conducting its own investigation into allegations of misappropriation of funds against Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more