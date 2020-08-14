Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law recalls how he learned of actor’s death, did ‘toughest thing’ of his life and broke news to wife

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law has recounted the events of the night him and his wife learned of the actor’s death. On the two-month anniversary of Sushant’s suicide, Vishal Kirti has written a new blog entry, describing one of the toughest things he has had to do in his life, telling his wife that her brother was dead.

Vishal and Shweta are based in the US, and it was around 2 am when they were awoken by a flurry of calls and messages. He wrote that as a habit, he puts his phone on vibrate mode before going to bed. “We were fast asleep on the night of 13th June which was a Saturday night in the US and Sunday (14th June) afternoon in India,” he wrote.

Before calling anyone back, Vishal wrote that he checked the texts flashing on his screen. “Many people including family members were trying to reach us and many friends were asking if the news was fake,” he wrote. To his horror, he learned that the news was true. “And that’s when I did one of the toughest things I have had to do in my life, break the news to Shweta,” he wrote.

He continued, “I cannot forget her reaction and her first conversation with Rani Di. It broke my heart to listen to them crying on the phone and that night changed our lives forever as we knew it.” Immediately, the couple started making arrangements to travel to India. The process was even more difficult because, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions had been imposed on international travel. The next morning, Vishal wrote, they broke the news to their children, Sushant’s niece and nephew.

He wrote that he is sharing this story because even after two months, they are struggling. “What was taken away from us that night is hard to express in words. Our lives will never be the same again,” he wrote. He did, however, add that they are hoping for an unbiased investigation into the matter. He ended his blog with a picture of himself and Sushant. “Always smiling, always compassionate, that’s the memory I have of him,” he wrote.

Sushant’s family has accused his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetment to suicide. She has also been accused of misappropriating Rs 15 crore from his bank account in the last one year. An FIR was filed by Sushant’s father, KK Singh, against Rhea and her family members in Patna under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. After a turf war broke out between the Patna and Mumbai police, the Centre allowed for the case to be transferred to the CBI.

