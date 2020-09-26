Sushant Singh Rajput’s family upset over sidetracked investigation, Bollywood actresses questioned by NCB

bollywood

Here are top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone at NCB office for questioning. See pics

After actor Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor has also arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning in the Bollywood drugs case. Actor Sara Ali Khan has also arrived at the NCB office.

Karan Johar issues statement after ‘malicious campaign’: ‘I don’t consume narcotics, don’t promote or encourage consumption’

Filmmaker Karan Johar, late on Friday, took to social media to post a long note, denying that any narcotic substance was consumed during a party that he hosted in 2019. He also called the allegations ‘baseless and false’. As the probe into alleged use of drugs in Bollywood intensifies, the video from last year showing a bunch of actors is back in discussion.

SP Balasubrahmanyam funeral: Singer to be laid to rest with state honours, Vijay arrives to pay final tributes

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who died on Friday after being hospitalized for over a month, is being laid to rest with state honours at his farmhouse in Chennai. SPB suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest at MGM Healthcare hospital on Friday.

Kangana Ranaut stands up for Anushka Sharma after Sunil Gavaskar’s comments but accuses her of ‘selective feminism’

Kangana Ranaut criticised Sunil Gavaskar for taking Anushka Sharma’s name in his commentary during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. However, Kangana also accused Anushka of ‘selective feminism’.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is feeling helpless at death investigation being sidetracked: lawyer Vikas Singh

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in his case against Rhea Chakraborty, has said that the family is disappointed that the investigation has been derailed. What began as a probe into the circumstances leading up to Sushant’s death on June 14 has transformed into an investigation into an alleged drugs subculture in the film industry.

