Sushant Singh Rajput’s health deteriorated after returning from Europe, he would often cry: Samuel Miranda

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:06 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda has reportedly revealed that the actor was worried about the management of his finances, and his health was deteriorating. Samuel revealed these details to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during questioning, as per an India Today report.

Samuel said workers at Sushant’s former residence Capri Heights and the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty told him that the house was haunted. He also claimed to have been told that Sushant would sometimes come out of his bedroom at night, and give the idol of a god a hug and take it back to his bedroom. This happened after the actor returned from his Europe trip with Rhea and her brother Showik.

Samuel said that it was after this experience at his house that Sushant moved to Rhea’s residence. He has also revealed that the actor was not feeling well. He would often stay alone in his room and wouldn’t speak to anyone. It was then that his ex-manager Shruti Modi and Rhea suggested that he should move to Waterstone Club to feel better. The report states that there was still no improvement in the actor’s condition and he used to cry a lot of times. His sisters came to meet him at the club and reportedly started asking him about his finances after which the actor started crying. He was also supposed to go with them but later refused to go.

Also read: Milind Soman throws birthday party for wife Ankita Konwar: ’So proud that you ran your 29km for 29 years so comfortably’

In a recent interview with India Today, Rhea had shared the details of their Europe trip. She had said, “When we reached Italy, we stayed at a Gothic hotel, which we didn’t know at the time of booking. In our room, there was a dome-like structure, which I didn’t like. I asked him that we should change our hotel, but he insisted on staying there. He told me that there was something there and he felt it. I told him that it’s a bad dream as I thought that people get such ideas in such places. But he insisted on living in that hotel despite me telling him to change it. His health deteriorated there and he started having anxiety attacks. When I asked him what is happening, he told me that in 2013, he had a depressive episode. He told me that the same doctor advised him to take Modafinil, (the medicine that) he took on the flight. He told me that he was fine after that. After that, now he was feeling more depressed and anxious. Then we cut short the trip and returned.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more