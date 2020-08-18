Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says there are moment when ‘helplessness takes over’, vows to keep fighting for justice

bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday tweeted about feeling helpless at times but, at the same time, thanked millions of fans of the late actor for their unflinching support.

She wrote on Twitter: “There are moments when sense of helplessness takes over but then I remind myself there are millions who are praying and fighting for truth and at no cost justice can be denied! #JusticeForSushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #Godiswithus.”

Sushant’s fans wrote back to show their support for the family’s fight for justice. One user wrote: “Di, we know it’s hard for you to express your feelings because there are no words to describe how you are feeling. just know that sushant has left us all for you and we will always be your side forever and always. we will keep sushant alive in our hearts.” Another user said: “Yes Di the world is praying for your gulshan. Nobody will be saved this time! We are all praying for justice and his happiness.” A third person replied saying, “Yes...stay strong di...all of us are constantly demanding justice since more than 60 days and if anyone thinks we will be tired & will stop then let me clear it to them - we will not stop, we will continue to roar and demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput! #SCApproveCBI4SSR.”

In a post on Instagram earlier in the day, Shweta had posted a video clip showing seven billboards across Australia demanding justice for the late actor. Sharing the clip, she had written: “SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up through out the continent. Their abundant love for Sushant made this happen. These Billboards are definitely going to convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR. They really want their screams to be heard by the whole Judiciary System of India, so that fair justice can be served to their dear Sushant. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #CBIForSSR #scmonitoredcbi4ssr. The Billboards are up at the following 7 locations 1) SOUTHBANK - 120 Clarendon St/Westgate Freeway. 2) WILLIAMS LANDING- Princess Highway. 3) WANTIRNA SOUTH - 384 Burwood Highway. 4) EPPING- Cooper St. 5) BENTLEIGH- 823 Nepean Highway 6) DERRIMUT- Western Freeway. 7) BAYSWATER- 158 Canterbury Rd.”

Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande reposted Shweta’s video post on her Instagram page, as a show of support. Shweta, along with her family and friends, have been calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of the actor. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his home in Mumbai. Mumbai Police began investigating the matter immediately but on July 25, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide, among other charges. In no time, disagreements cropped up between the Maharashtra and Bihar police forces. Enforcement Directorate (ED), meanwhile, has been looking into any financial irregularities in the late actor’s business dealings before his death.

