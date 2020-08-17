Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta performs special puja, shares how actor’s Australian fans are fighting for him

bollywood

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:12 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a glimpse of how the late actor’s fans have pledge their support to her fight for justice. She has now shared a glimpse of the various billboards that came up across Australia to demand justice for Sushant. She also shared a glimpse of the special puja she had organised for the actor. The Sonchiriya actor had died on June 14.

“SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up through out the continent. Their abundant love for Sushant made this happen. These Billboards are definitely going to convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR. They really want their screams to be heard by the whole Judiciary System of India, so that fair justice can be served to their dear Sushant. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #CBIForSSR #scmonitoredcbi4ssr The Billboards are up at the following 7 locations.”

Shweta also shared a video of herself offering prayers. She is seen doing the aarti as a priest chants mantras. Posting the video on her Instagram page, she wrote, “Prayed to Kaal Bhairav today and asked him to guide and lead us to the truth #GlobalPrayersForSSR #CBIForSSR #Warrior4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus.”

Shweta on Thursday demanded an unbiased investigation into her brother’s death case and said that she expects nothing but the truth to come out. “We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out,” Shweta tweeted and attached a video.

In the video, she can be seen holding a placard that reads #CBIForSSR. “I request everyone to stand together and demand CBI enquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant, otherwise, we will never find closure, you won’t be able to live a peaceful life,” she said in the video.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s WhatsApp chats with friend revealed: ‘Working on myself spiritually and trying to grow’

The economic offences watchdog had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after and an FIR was filed by KK Singh, the late actor’s father, against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor’s death.

Follow @htshowbiz for more