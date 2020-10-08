e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘we might not have answers, but we have patience’ after Rhea Chakraborty’s bail

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘we might not have answers, but we have patience’ after Rhea Chakraborty’s bail

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has said that even though she doesn’t have all the answers about her brother’s death yet, she has ‘patience’ and ‘faith’. Her comment comes after Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail.

bollywood Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput poses with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti.
Sushant Singh Rajput poses with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti.
         

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has posted a tweet about having patience and faith, after Rhea Chakraborty’s bail development on Wednesday. Shweta and her family have accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, after spending 28 days in jail on drugs-related charges in Sushant’s death case.

Sharing a Paulo Coelho quote on Instagram, Shweta wrote, “We might not have all the answers yet...but we have #Patience #Courage #Faith #God.” The quote, originally from a novel by Coelho, reads: “The two hardest tests on the spiritual road are the patience to wait for the right moment and the courage not to be disappointed with what we encounter.”

Shweta has been sharing regular messages for Sushant’s fans on social media. “Tough Times dont last, but Tough people do,” she wrote in an October 7 tweet. “We are strong and ever so powerful, we just need to believe in our own strength. Staying strong is an art and an unfailing promise to oneself that no matter what is thrown at me I’ll never ever breakdown!”

On October 4 she wrote, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out.”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals how she spent days in jail: ‘She conducted yoga classes for inmates, lived like commoner’

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s father, wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation recently, raising concerns about the ongoing probe.He told ANI that a stronger case against Rhea would be whether she was administering drugs to Sushant without his knowledge. “The bail given to Rhea is on the premise of a narcotics case against her, which is very weak according to me. The real question is whether or not she administered the drugs to Sushant without his knowledge. Did she tell doctors, to whom she took him for treatment, about his usage,” he said.

