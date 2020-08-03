e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput talked me out of suicide, says choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar

Sushant Singh Rajput talked me out of suicide, says choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar

Choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput once talked him out of suicide.

bollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2020 11:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.
         

Sushant Singh Rajput’s choreographer friend, Ganesh Hiwarkar, has said that the actor once talked him out of suicide. Ganesh, who first met the actor in 2007, said that Sushant had a conversation with him after he expressed suicidal thoughts.

He told Zee News, “When my girlfriend broke up with me, I was so depressed that I wanted to commit suicide, it was Sushant who sat with me for many hours explaining that I should not take the step. He even spoke to my friend.” Ganesh wondered how Sushant himself could take the drastic step. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

The choreographer joined the loud chorus demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the actor’s death. “As far as I knew him, he could never be depressed about career, personal relationships or financial issues,” he said, refuting expert opinion and overwhelming evidence of Sushant’s struggles with depression.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani says actor cried, fainted at being associated with former manager Disha Salian’s death

“In Sushant’s life there was no such thing as ‘failure’, he would immediately forget and focus on the future. I cannot believe that he would commit suicide due to career, relationship or financial reasons,” Ganesh said, adding that he suspects foul play, which has been categorically ruled out by the Mumbai Police.

Like Ganesh, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also questioned the depression narrative. In an interview to Republic TV, she said, “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.” She added, “He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
Patrolling protocols in works after disengagement and de-escalation on LAC
Patrolling protocols in works after disengagement and de-escalation on LAC
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Covid-19
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Covid-19
Flipkart takes on Amazon’s Prime Day with Big Savings Days sale
Flipkart takes on Amazon’s Prime Day with Big Savings Days sale
When Ganguly backed a young batsman who became a match-winner for India
When Ganguly backed a young batsman who became a match-winner for India
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In