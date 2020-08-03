Sushant Singh Rajput talked me out of suicide, says choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s choreographer friend, Ganesh Hiwarkar, has said that the actor once talked him out of suicide. Ganesh, who first met the actor in 2007, said that Sushant had a conversation with him after he expressed suicidal thoughts.

He told Zee News, “When my girlfriend broke up with me, I was so depressed that I wanted to commit suicide, it was Sushant who sat with me for many hours explaining that I should not take the step. He even spoke to my friend.” Ganesh wondered how Sushant himself could take the drastic step. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

The choreographer joined the loud chorus demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the actor’s death. “As far as I knew him, he could never be depressed about career, personal relationships or financial issues,” he said, refuting expert opinion and overwhelming evidence of Sushant’s struggles with depression.

“In Sushant’s life there was no such thing as ‘failure’, he would immediately forget and focus on the future. I cannot believe that he would commit suicide due to career, relationship or financial reasons,” Ganesh said, adding that he suspects foul play, which has been categorically ruled out by the Mumbai Police.

Like Ganesh, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has also questioned the depression narrative. In an interview to Republic TV, she said, “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.” She added, “He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

