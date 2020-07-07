Sushmita Sen remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, wishes they had met: ‘From one Sush to another’

bollywood

Sushmita Sen has penned a heartbreaking note in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput after watching the trailer of his last film Dil Bechara. The actor said that she wished to have an opportunity to chat with him about the mysteries of the universe and their fascination for the number 47.

Addressing his fans, she wrote, “I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally...only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!! To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!!”

Expressing regret over the numerous things they could have talked about, she went on to say, “I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him...but mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another...and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!!”

The actor said she “loved” the Dil Bechara trailer and added, “wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant’s family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!! #peace #strength #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”

The Dil Bechara trailer arrived on Monday amid much anticipation and a sea of emotions. It begins with a famous anecdote that narrates a short story of a king and a queen who die, giving a simple ending to their story. While Sushant plays a chirpy, cheerful college student, full of zeal to live life in the film, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi is seen as a shy, and quiet girl battling cancer.

