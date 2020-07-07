Sushant Singh Rajput’s dialogue from Dil Bechara goes viral, fans flood Twitter with emotional memes

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer released on Monday amid much anticipation and left many of his fans in tears. His one dialogue in a poignant scene, ‘Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain (We cannot decide the time of our birth or death but we can decide how to live life )’ especially appealed to the viewers. This was enough to leave people in tears as they paid tribute to the actor who died earlier in June.

A fan shared a collage of three film stills, with the climax scene from Titanic captioned as “where girls cried” and late Paul Walker’s last ride scene from Furious 7 captioned as “where boys cried”. The third picture in the collage is a still of Sushant from Dil Bechara trailer with the caption, “where everyone cried.”

This is how I watched the whole #DilBecharaTrailer

(We miss uh Sushant !) pic.twitter.com/sjWE6Oo23X — Miss Bubblish♥️ (@_nakhrewali_) July 6, 2020

A Twitter user shared a random picture to express his grief and captioned it “I am sad and happy both together”. There is also a Zakir Khan meme saying, “aankho se aansuo ki ganga nahi ruk rahi (the river of tears can’t stop flowing from my eyes).”

—goodbyes are hard

they come with sorrow

and tear you apart

wish as much as you may

they leave you shattered

in their own ways



i miss you sush💔



|#DilBecharaTrailer | pic.twitter.com/CdlR4duZ6V — 𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐞 (@the_wisegirl) July 6, 2020

The heartwarming trailer shows Sushant as a lively man and a a survivor of Osteosarcoma, who makes it his life’s mission to make his friend Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi), also battling cancer, live life to the fullest. Peppered with humour nd a stoic aplomb, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads.

Director Mukesh Chhabra shared a touching note after the release of the film trailer and wrote in Sushant’s memory Rajput. “Finally after such a long wait, two years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart, so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath.”

Making an emotional appeal, he added, “I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts.”

