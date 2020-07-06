Dil Bechara trailer a dream of my brother Sushant Singh Rajput, says Mukesh Chhabra as AR Rahman reveals film’s playlist

bollywood

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:29 IST

As Dil Bechara trailer landed on Monday, director Mukesh Chhabra penned an emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film. Initially titled Kizzie Aur Manny, Dil Bechara was announced two years earlier as Chhabra’s debut but could only be released now. The actor died on June 14.

“Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart,so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath,” he wrote, “The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It’s over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I’m glad it’s free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts.”

Film’s composer AR Rahman also tweeted out the list of songs in Dil Bechara. There are nine tracks in the film.

“Here’s presenting to you, our labour of love. The #DilBecharaTrailer is out NOW. He was the one who healed her, and took away her pain by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered. We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films,” film’s lead actor Sanjana Sanghi wrote.

he film will release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming giant has announced that it will be available for free viewing to subscribers as well as non-subscribers, as a tribute.