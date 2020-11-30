e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl tattoos her name on his arm, says ‘the ink isn’t permanent, love is’

Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl tattoos her name on his arm, says ‘the ink isn’t permanent, love is’

Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl has got her name inscribed on his arm. Sushmita also shared a photo of his gesture of love.

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 08:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sushmita Sen shared a photo of boyfriend Rohman Shawl as he got her name inscribed on his arm. He shared the photo which has an intertwined S with Sush, as Sushmita is fondly called, written between it. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “The ink isn’t permanent. The love is”.

Reposting his Instagram Story, Sushmita simply wrote, “Rohmance”, with a kiss emoji. The two often share loved-up photos together and with Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah.

Rohman and Sushmita started dating sometime in 2018 and made it Insta official soon enough. They became paparazzi’s favourites as they started making public appearances together too. A trip to the Taj Mahal later, Sushmita confirmed the relationship on social media while denying they were getting married. “Not getting married yet, Rohman’cing life absolutely,” she wrote in November 2018.

Sushmita had later revealed that their relationship started after she met Rohman on Instagram. The former Miss Universe had said that she spotted a message from him on DM and had replied to it. “I didn’t know that he would turn out to be a very evolved person for someone 15 years younger. Shallows don’t work for me, it has to have depth. It has been beautiful. Me, him, my kids, we make a team,” she had said.

Sharing her views on companionship, Sushmita had said, “I am not one of those romantics who believe I need a man to complete me and I need this and that. I never felt like that in my life. Thank God for it because I believe only two-piece can make romance. Half and half don’t make a romance.”

Sushmita, who made a successful comeback with Ram Madhvani’s webseries Aarya is all set to return in its sequel. The show was released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year.

