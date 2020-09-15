Taapsee Pannu says asking questions for betterment of your country ‘not anti-national’, encourages dialogues to save democracy. Watch

bollywood

Actor Tapsee Pannu has lent her voice to a few animated videos on the occasion of International Democracy Day on Tuesday and posted these on her Twitter timeline. The videos, and the lines that Taapsee voices in them, are a scathing remark on where the country is headed amid the religion and caste divide, and the lack of a constructive dialogue.

Taapsee has voiced the videos in Hindi and Punjabi but the content remains the same. The videos opens with a woman lighting candles in front of the India Gate. We hear Taapsee saying, “Rakhi hai humne ek naye Bharat ki buniyaad, honge safal gar ho samvaad. Vigyan ki khoj me nikle the, andhvishwaaso me dube, iska hai gham. New India me honge na berozgaar, fir chunaao jate hi kyu badle sab yaar? Samvidhaan kahe ki hum sab ek hain, fir dharm jaat me kyun bante hain? Bhookha na soega koi, sabka hoga ghar. Nek hai khayala agar mite man ka darr. Jantantra me sawal jab bhi uthaye, rashtra virodhi wo kyu kehlaye?Vasudaiva kutumb, ye duniya ko sikhlaya fir humi ne ye kyu na nibhaya? Rakhe hum aisi buniyaadf, wo safar, kar sabse samwaad (We have laid foundations of a new India and we will succeed if we keep having dialogues. In search of science, but it is sad that we are stuck in blind faith. There was supposed to be no unemployment in new India, then why did everyone change gears once elections got over? Constitution says we are all equals then why are we divided on basis of caste and religion? No one would sleep hungry and everyone will have a house - that’s a fine thought but we first need to eradicate fears from hearts. We taught the world that the everyone is family, why can’t we follow the same? Let us start such a beginning that will start new journeys and make it successful with dialogues).”

The entire video juxtaposes images of an ideal world and the reality as we know it -- farmers working in a field with good harvest is presented with how dissenting voices are attacked, innocent people becoming the victim of hatred.

Sharing the videos, Taapsee tweeted, “When you raise questions asking for better for your country it’s not anti national it’s coz you love your country and countrymen beyond all fears. To the Largest Democracy of the world let’s have some #Samwad #internationalDayOfDemocracy @kireetkhurana @climbmedia.” Taapsee worked on the videos in collaboration with Amruta Subhash and Anindita Bose. About the videos, she tweeted late Monday, “Tomorrow on ‘International Day Of Democracy’ looking forward to sharing another gem with you all, along with these amazing people involved in this project.”

Taapsee is currently preparing for her role of an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. She will also be seen in Shabash Mitthu.

