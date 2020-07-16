e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu shares pic of her big, happy family from last year’s Raksha Bandhan: ‘This year things will be different’

Taapsee Pannu shares pic of her big, happy family from last year’s Raksha Bandhan: ‘This year things will be different’

Taapsee Pannu is thinking of all the changes that will be seen at this year’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations in the country.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 08:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture with her ‘Tabbar’.
Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture with her ‘Tabbar’.
         

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback post from the time she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her whole family last year. She also talked about how she would not be able to meet her relatives this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My Tabbar! I just got rakhis that m gonna send to my cousin brothers so thought of putting out this picture we clicked in Delhi last year on the eve of Rakshabandhan. It was after quite a few years that I managed to tie most of the rakhis in person. Festivals have become a big occasion for me to look forward to these get togethers,” she wrote in her post. The photo shows her in a suit. surrounded by senior and junior members of the family.

 

Taapsee also mentioned the change in celebrations everyone will see this time. “This year things will be different unfortunately. There shall be virtual Rakhi celebrations but I’m making it clear to all the brothers that e-commerce is still running up n strong so I am still open to receiving gifts #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” she wrote.

Taapsee’s friends and fans loved seeing her with her family. Director Anubhav Sinha appreciated her use of the word ‘tabbar’ while writer Kanika Dhillon shared a heart emoji.

Also read: Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: An outsider who became an insider

The actor recently shared a throwback picture showcasing the first look trial of the 2019 biographical film Saand Ki Aankh. In the picture, Taapsee is seen wearing prosthetics to look like an elderly Haryanvi woman. Along with the picture, Taapsee penned a note and shared that the transformation for the film was the first biggest experiment of her career. She wrote, “The first look trial for #SaandKiAankh The first biggest experiment of my career, the first time director (our over enthu teddy ) @tusharhiranandani , first time producer @nidhiparmarhira and probably the first time 2 female actors in the prime of their career decided to depict Twice their age to share an equal screen space in a story never told before!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
‘Tough day for us at Twitter’: Jack Dorsey on hacked high profile handles
‘Tough day for us at Twitter’: Jack Dorsey on hacked high profile handles
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests positive for Covid-19
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests positive for Covid-19
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In