Taapsee Pannu shares pic of her big, happy family from last year’s Raksha Bandhan: ‘This year things will be different’

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 08:31 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback post from the time she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her whole family last year. She also talked about how she would not be able to meet her relatives this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My Tabbar! I just got rakhis that m gonna send to my cousin brothers so thought of putting out this picture we clicked in Delhi last year on the eve of Rakshabandhan. It was after quite a few years that I managed to tie most of the rakhis in person. Festivals have become a big occasion for me to look forward to these get togethers,” she wrote in her post. The photo shows her in a suit. surrounded by senior and junior members of the family.

Taapsee also mentioned the change in celebrations everyone will see this time. “This year things will be different unfortunately. There shall be virtual Rakhi celebrations but I’m making it clear to all the brothers that e-commerce is still running up n strong so I am still open to receiving gifts #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” she wrote.

Taapsee’s friends and fans loved seeing her with her family. Director Anubhav Sinha appreciated her use of the word ‘tabbar’ while writer Kanika Dhillon shared a heart emoji.

The actor recently shared a throwback picture showcasing the first look trial of the 2019 biographical film Saand Ki Aankh. In the picture, Taapsee is seen wearing prosthetics to look like an elderly Haryanvi woman. Along with the picture, Taapsee penned a note and shared that the transformation for the film was the first biggest experiment of her career. She wrote, “The first look trial for #SaandKiAankh The first biggest experiment of my career, the first time director (our over enthu teddy ) @tusharhiranandani , first time producer @nidhiparmarhira and probably the first time 2 female actors in the prime of their career decided to depict Twice their age to share an equal screen space in a story never told before!”

