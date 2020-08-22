Taapsee Pannu wants to do ‘something like Koi Fariyad’ with Anubhav Sinha, he says ‘Jagjit Singh kaha se laun?’

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:10 IST

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is missing legendary ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh as Taapsee Pannu reminded him of a song by the late singer, Koi Fariyad. Anubhav had used the song in his 2001 film, Tum Bin. Sandali Sinha, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Himanshu Malik and Raqesh Bapat played lead roles in the film that traced the life of a young, strong and determined girl braving her way through the troubles life threw at her.

Taapsee tweeted, “Sir hum kuch “koi fariyaad” type kuch karein kya next please That song hasn’t left my playlist since ever !” Anubhav was quick to ask, “Jagjit Singh kaha se laaun? (Where do bring Jagjit Singh from?).” Jagjit Singh died on October 10, 2011 of a stroke.

Taapsee had earlier tweeted about getting back to work, sharing a poster for her upcoming film Rashami Rocket, and wrote, “Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP.” Anubhav had responded with a tweet saying, “Ye ladki na ruk rahi, bhagti rahegi ye (This girl shall not stop, she will continue running).”

Tum Bin’s musical hit Koi Fariyad was recreated when Anubhav decided to revisit Tum Bin in 2016. The new song, titled Teri Fariyad, also had Rekha Bhardwaj’s voice.

Taapsee and Anubhav first worked together in Mulk (2018) that featured Rishi Kapoor alongside Taapsee and promoted communal harmony. More recently, Anubhav directed Taapsee in the critically acclaimed film Thappad that addressed the issue of domestic violence.

About working with him, Taapsee had written a note earlier this year. Beginning the note with a dialogue from Tum Bin, Taapsee wrote, “Maalum hai aapko sahaare ki zarurat nahi hai, main bas saath dene aaya hu (I know you don’t need support, I have just come to give you company). That day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is!”

“He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it’s WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career’s best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD !” she added.

Taapse also has Shabaash Mithu apart from Rashami Rocket in her kitty.

