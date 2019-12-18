Tahira Kashyap reveals year-end plans with Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘We’ll concentrate on spending time together’

bollywood

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana turned out to be an inspiration to many when she revealed her battle with cancer this year. She has since then been invited to a lot of talk shows to share her story, too. But how did she cope up with the attention coming her way, initially?

“I was okay with it,” she says. “But I was hesitant in baring it all to the world. I am ever so grateful to social media and to the people who have really helped me get through this phase. It is a wrong statement that I have been a source of inspiration to people. Rather, they are the ones who were a source of inspiration [for me]. I get messages on a daily basis about what people are going through. Apart from that, everyone has such nice things to say.... It was a big help for me to sail through,” she adds.

What then prompted her to share her story, not knowing how people would react to it? “I talked to doctors and saw that a lot of cases go undetected or unreported until advanced stages. And here I am, admitting it. It is a privilege to have access to hospitals and doctors... there’s a good part of the world where it’s not there. I needed to talk about it,” says the writer-director, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Since the couple has their hands full with work commitments, how do they plan to spend some quality time together? “It has been a busy year for both of us, especially him.We intend to take a break towards the end of December and concentrate [on spending time together]. Our kids know that their dad travels a lot. I have to [travel] too, sometimes. But we do not let our kids feel our absence. They have their own social life, too, attending birthday parties and all!” says Tahira.

