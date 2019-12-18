Tahira Kashyap reveals year-end plans with Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘We’ll concentrate on spending time together’
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has said that despite hectic schedules, they intend on spending time with each other and their kids.bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 14:51 IST
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana turned out to be an inspiration to many when she revealed her battle with cancer this year. She has since then been invited to a lot of talk shows to share her story, too. But how did she cope up with the attention coming her way, initially?
“I was okay with it,” she says. “But I was hesitant in baring it all to the world. I am ever so grateful to social media and to the people who have really helped me get through this phase. It is a wrong statement that I have been a source of inspiration to people. Rather, they are the ones who were a source of inspiration [for me]. I get messages on a daily basis about what people are going through. Apart from that, everyone has such nice things to say.... It was a big help for me to sail through,” she adds.
View this post on Instagram
11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary💞 @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before😁😛)
What then prompted her to share her story, not knowing how people would react to it? “I talked to doctors and saw that a lot of cases go undetected or unreported until advanced stages. And here I am, admitting it. It is a privilege to have access to hospitals and doctors... there’s a good part of the world where it’s not there. I needed to talk about it,” says the writer-director, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
Since the couple has their hands full with work commitments, how do they plan to spend some quality time together? “It has been a busy year for both of us, especially him.We intend to take a break towards the end of December and concentrate [on spending time together]. Our kids know that their dad travels a lot. I have to [travel] too, sometimes. But we do not let our kids feel our absence. They have their own social life, too, attending birthday parties and all!” says Tahira.
