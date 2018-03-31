 Taimur has myriads of expressions, no wonder Kareena wants him to be in Student of The Year 5 | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 31, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Taimur has myriads of expressions, no wonder Kareena wants him to be in Student of The Year 5

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought son Taimur with her for an ad shoot on Friday and as they stepped out of the van, the camera caught his many expressions.

bollywood Updated: Mar 31, 2018 15:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Taimur Ali Khan, India’s most-loved baby, is often clicked with his famous parents or his nanny.
Taimur Ali Khan, India’s most-loved baby, is often clicked with his famous parents or his nanny.

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took son Taimur Ali Khan for a ad shoot. A video clip of Taimur in mommy Kareena’s arms has surfaced online. What’s on display are the many expressions Taimur displays as paparazzi latches on to the famous mother-son duo.

From the moment Kareena steps out of her van, with Taimur in her arms, camera catches his expressions -- at first, he looks curiously at the camera, soon he gets cheerful but when someone tries to talk to him, he bursts into tears.

A video too is out where Kareena can be heard saying that she brought him as she would want to see him as Student of the Year 5.

Meanwhile, Taimur visited his cousin sister Inaaya, as she turned six month old on Friday. The mother and son were photographed outside Soha Ali Khan’s home.

Inaaya’s parents, Soha and Kunal Kemmu, celebrated daughter’s special day by cutting half a cake.

Taimur and Inaaya are often snapped together along with their famous parents.

See pictures here:

#taimuralikhan today with Mom #kareenakapoorkhan at an ad shoot

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you