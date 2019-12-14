Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior: Petition filed against Ajay Devgn’s film in Delhi High Court

bollywood

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 17:06 IST

A petition has been filed by the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh in Delhi High Court claiming that Om Raut, director of the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior concealed the true lineage of great warrior Tanhaji Malusare in the movie.

Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh Delhi approached the Delhi High Court claiming that the director of the Ajay Devgn starrer film has concealed the true lineage of great warrior Tanhaji Malusare. The matter is listed for December 19.

The petitioner society comprises members of the Kshatriya Koli community who have strongly object to the film, which they say misrepresents the lineage of the great Tanhaji Malusare, who has been purportedly shown as belonging to the Maratha community while according to the petitioners he is a Koli Maratha.

The petitioner has appealed to the court to issue an appropriate direction to the Central Board of Film Certification not to give the film a certificate for the release unless the director of the film Om Raut shows the true lineage of Tanhaji.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor feels it’s wrong that she is compared to younger generation: ‘I’ve spent two decades in the industry’

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. It is slated for release on January 10. Actor Sharad Kelkar is cast as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while Luke Kenny plays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Recently, Bollywood period dramas such as Padmaavat and Panipat had also landed in trouble over depiction of historical facts.

Follow @htshowbiz for more