Tere Bina teaser: Salman Khan romances Jacqueline Fernandez in his 'cheapest production'. Watch

Tere Bina teaser: Salman Khan romances Jacqueline Fernandez in his ‘cheapest production’. Watch

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez did a DIY music video, Tere Bina, shot at his Panvel farmhouse during lockdown. Watch the teaser here.

bollywood Updated: May 10, 2020 12:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from Tere Bina teaser.
Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from Tere Bina teaser.
         

Salman Khan is keeping his productivity high during lockdown. The actor has shot a music video, Tere Bina, during self-quarantine with Jacqueline Fernandez, Tere Bina, and the teaser is out now. He earlier starred in another video, Pyar Karona, which he launched on his own YouTube channel.

Tere Bina is a romantic song that has Salman and Jacqueline romancing at his Panvel farmhouse. It has the duo riding horses and at other spots in the farmhouse.

Watch Tere Bina teaser here

 

“Life is incomplete without that special someone, who lights up every moment of life. With them every step is an opportunity and everyday is a new beginning,” goes the summary of Tere Bina. While Salman Khan has sung the number and directed it, music has been composed by Ajay Bhatia. Its lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed.

Salman and Jacqueline revealed details about the song in an Instagram chat to Waluscha De Sousa. The song that was shot over four days, is his “cheapest production” till date, revealed Salman.

“Gaana mere zehen mein tha (I already had the song in mind), so I thought of releasing it at this time,” he said. Salman added that has learnt a lot while shooting during the lockdown. “It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist, hair stylist,” he said.

However, it was not easy to edit the track. “Things were slow. Everyone’s using wifi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our teaser,” Salman shared.

