Thackeray director Abhijit Panse walks out of premiere in a huff after not getting favourable seat

Abhijit Panse, director of the film Thackeray, was caught on camera having a discussion with the film’s writer and producer, Sanjay Raut, allegedly over the seating arrangements made for him and his family at the film’s premiere on Thursday. Panse was seen leaving the Mumbai theatre in a huff after he was given front row seats to the screening - he wanted to be seated in the last row.

The video shows Raut, a Shiv Sena leader, reportedly persuading Panse to stay back. After a brief discussion, the director is seen walking out of the hall, with his family in tow.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Panse arrived late for the premiere, and upon reaching the Wadala venue, was told that only front row seats were available. Panse, a member of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), left without watching the film.

According to NDTV, a source in the MNS said, “There was no seat left for Panse to seat. Then he was offered a seat in the front row. At least the film’s director should get a seat to sit, right?”

Panse, in an interview following the incident told a news channel that “the movie was more important than the controversy. Let the film get released. I am happy it is gaining popularity...it is a good movie and everyone should see it.”

Thackeray is a biopic on the life of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao in lead roles and has been released on Friday.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 14:28 IST