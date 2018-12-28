 This Nawazuddin Siddiqui dialogue from Thackeray is now a hilarious meme
This Nawazuddin Siddiqui dialogue from Thackeray is now a hilarious meme

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dialogue ‘Ek sangahthan ki shuruwaat karni hogi’ from the film Thackeray has inspired many funny memes on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2018 13:16 IST
Hindustan Times
Nawazuddin Siddiqui,Bal Thackeray,Thackeray film
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thackeray.

A dialogue that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivers in Bal Thackeray biopic Thackeray has inspired hilarious memes on Twitter. The actor, who was earlier seen playing poet and activist Saadat Hasan Manto this year, will be essaying the role of the former Shiv Sena supremo in the film.

Thackeray trailer was released amid much fanfare in the presence of Shiv Sena president, Uddhav Thackeray. While Nawazuddi’s resemblance with the late Shiv Sena founder impressed the viewers, his one dialogue “Ek sangahthan ki shuruwaat karni hogi (we should start a union)” went on to inspire funny memes on the social media.

The film also stars Amrita Rao as Bal Thackeray’s wife, Meenatai Thackeray. It has been directed by Abhijit Panse and written by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

While you wait for the film’s release on January 25, check out the funny memes that have flooded Twitter ever since the release of the trailer. A user shared the popular still from the film with the tweet, “When your seniors in Engineering/Medical college rag you in their hostels without prior notice, you think #Thackeray #Engineering.”

Many others went on to take a dig at the scene by relating it to their everyday issues as another user wrote, “When there is no increment since 2 years in your job..” Have a look ...

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 13:16 IST

