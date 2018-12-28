This Nawazuddin Siddiqui dialogue from Thackeray is now a hilarious meme

A dialogue that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivers in Bal Thackeray biopic Thackeray has inspired hilarious memes on Twitter. The actor, who was earlier seen playing poet and activist Saadat Hasan Manto this year, will be essaying the role of the former Shiv Sena supremo in the film.

Thackeray trailer was released amid much fanfare in the presence of Shiv Sena president, Uddhav Thackeray. While Nawazuddi’s resemblance with the late Shiv Sena founder impressed the viewers, his one dialogue “Ek sangahthan ki shuruwaat karni hogi (we should start a union)” went on to inspire funny memes on the social media.

The film also stars Amrita Rao as Bal Thackeray’s wife, Meenatai Thackeray. It has been directed by Abhijit Panse and written by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

While you wait for the film’s release on January 25, check out the funny memes that have flooded Twitter ever since the release of the trailer. A user shared the popular still from the film with the tweet, “When your seniors in Engineering/Medical college rag you in their hostels without prior notice, you think #Thackeray #Engineering.”

When your seniors in Engineering/Medical college rag you in their hostels without prior notice, you think😉#Thackeray #Engineering pic.twitter.com/efHq9nWA4E — Pushkar (@doorvadal) December 26, 2018

Many others went on to take a dig at the scene by relating it to their everyday issues as another user wrote, “When there is no increment since 2 years in your job..” Have a look ...

When there is no increment since 2 years in your job.. pic.twitter.com/LYCuQh3wc3 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 26, 2018

When you plan to mass bunk for the first time. #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/vQ0CkKHDtW — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 26, 2018

#ThackerayTrailer #Thackeray

When my friend got beaten up by his crush's dad pic.twitter.com/wfx6EKU87V — Sarcastic Tweets (@Sarcastic_DNA) December 26, 2018

When you don't have any friends to play PUBG with. #Thackeray pic.twitter.com/djtDwee2Vc — Yogesh Bhawsar (@yogeshrbhawsar) December 26, 2018

when you are the only one who is hungry in your group #thackeray pic.twitter.com/1gOgeEbkxN — Nihaad Shaikh (@thenihadshaikh) December 26, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 13:16 IST