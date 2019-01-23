Before Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, here are 5 movies that he appeared in but you didn’t notice

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most respected and talented actors in Bollywood right now. With a host of movies to his credit over a spectrum of genres, Nawaz has carved a strong place for himself in the industry.

He earned huge critical acclaim for his work in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav, Haraamkhor, The Lunchbox and Manto and more recently, starred in the hit Netflix original, Sacred Games. He will now by seen essaying the role of late political leader Bal Thackeray in his upcoming film, Thackeray.

However, before you watch him essay yet another powerful character on the big screen, here is a challenge for you. Ask yourself if you were able to spot him any of the following five movies:

1. Sarfarosh (1999)

Nawazuddin’s first onscreen appearance was in Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh in 1999. He played a local criminal who is arrested and interrogated after a raid at Victoria House in the film.

2. Shool (1999)

His next film was in the same year, another great piece of cinema starring Manoj Bajpayee. Nawazuddin was seen as a waiter in the movie.

3. Munnabhai MBBS (2003)

Nawazuddin played a petty criminal who pickpockets Sunil Dutt’s wallet (Sanjay Dutt’s dad in the film as well) in the Rajkumar Hirani hit.

4. Black Friday (2004)

Asgar Mukadam, one of the men involved in the blast, was none other than actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui! Kay Kay’s interrogation with Nawazuddin is an amazing scene you’ve got to watch.

5. Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

A local goon who flaunts flashy shades in the desert. Trust Nawazuddin to play the character with perfection.

