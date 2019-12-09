Thalaivi: Fresh character posters to be launched every 15-20 days over next 6 months, reveals producer

bollywood

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 16:02 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi may have faced criticism for her over-the-top prosthetics but the producers already have a long and detailed plan for the promotions of the film. It is based on the life of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa.

Producer Shailesh R Singh told BollywoodHungama in a report, “We want Thalaivi to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 so with the teaser we wanted to set the tone from the beginning. We wanted to also announce the release date (June 26) with the teaser and we have planned a huge build up in the first six months leading to the release. From here (with the teaser launch) we will continue our publicity and promotional strategy. There are lots of things that are going to happen. We will be revealing more looks within every 15-20 days because there are so many characters in Thalaivi and we must introduce them too. Every month we will have a different surprise because we aspire to make Thalaivi one of the biggest films of next year and not just in terms of budget, but the content is also huge. Her journey is an amazing one – unbelievable, beginning as an actress and then becoming one of the most fearless politicians of our times.”

“We didn’t want to take the risk of the first look of Thalaivi (the teaser) appearing randomly anywhere as it would have spoiled the reactions and our efforts. It’s the most expensive and biggest film of our career and when you are not taking a studio it is a big challenge for us also. Initially, after the they were all stunned with Kangana’s transformation as they couldn’t believe it but then they praised it. It was a happy stunned kind of a feeling. As producers, we are thrilled at the response the teaser has got, though it’s put a little more pressure on us to even better ourselves every time. It’s a very big budget movie, mounted on a grand scale and the teaser was just a glimpse of what it actually will be,” Singh further told the entertainment website.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana claims Sidharth Shukla is very aggressive, Asim fainted after an overdose of painkillers

Kangana attended Bharatnatyam classes for her role in the film. The makers also roped in internationally renowned make-up artistes for Thalaivi. Her team shared pictures of her in a makeup chair on Instagram with the caption, “#KanganaRanaut going through prosthetic measurements at Jason Collins’s Studio in Los Angeles for #Thalaivi. Jason has previously worked for Captain Marvel creating prosthesis for Brie Larson. Needless to say, Jayalalithaa’s Biopic will definitely be something mind blowing.”

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh and directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 26th June, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more