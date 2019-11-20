The Immortal Ashwatthama: Uri director Aditya Dhar’s film to roll from 2020, says Vicky Kaushal’s look ‘will come as a complete surprise to all’

bollywood

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to reunite with his Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in a superhero film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. A report in Mumbai Mirror reveals that the film will roll from mid-2020.

The report says that the film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in locations such as Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand and Namibia. The report quoted Aditya as saying, “Soft prep began two months ago while formal prep will start in a fortnight. We will shoot the entire film in a start-to-finish schedule and have shortisted Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand and Namibia as locations. I will be collaborating with teams from all over the world on the action. The entire post-production, including the VFX, will be done in the US.”

The Immortal Ashwatthama will be an action-based drama set in modern times, with Vicky playing the lead character. Aditya had been stationed in the US for the past five months, the report says, working on the script and meeting VFX studios. The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Uri The Surgical Strike released in January 2019.

Aditya said that he narrated the film to Vicky and Ronnie a day before Uri released, and both immediately gave a go-ahead and he began working on the script. “Ashwatthama is one of the most powerful and mysterious characters from the Mahabharata. Being Drona’s son, he is a brilliant warrior but also arrogant and egoistic because he is immortal. In comparison to other warriors like Arjuna and Karna, not much is written about him in various versions of the Mahabharata. He is not perfect but then none of us are, which is what I love the most about him,” Aditya said.

Vicky will be required to first gain weight and later lose it all. Adtiya said, “Like Uri, Vicky has to gain an incredible amount of weight, but this time, he will also have to lose it all during the course of the filming. His look will come as a complete surprise to all.”

Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya, had the boon that he was immortal. He wore a gem on his forehead which gave him power over all living beings lower than humans. He was also protected from hunger, thirst and fatigue.

