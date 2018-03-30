The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor to consult author Anuja Chauhan for her role

Sonam Kapoor, who will step into the shoes of the protagonist from Anuja Chauhan’s novel The Zoya Factor in its film adaptation, plans to meet the author to have a better understanding of her role. The story of the film revolves around Zoya Singh Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the squad at the World Cup.

The PadMan actor is keen to know about her character in detail and for this, she would soon meet Anuja to get a better understanding of her role, a press release issued here said. “I’ve read the book and absolutely loved it. Anuja Chauhan has lived with the character and the book for so long and knows it better. I look forward to meeting her soon to discuss Zoya before we start shooting for the film,” Sonam said in a statement.

The romcom touches upon themes of superstition and luck. Releasing on April 5 next year, the movie directed by Abhishek Sharma, also stars Dulquer Salmaan.