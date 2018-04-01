They say a girl turns into a woman, but boys will always be boys: Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is quite the trendsetter with her on-screen and off screen appearances, says if she had her way she would be in casual and comfortable athletic wear all the time.

Alia received the Most Stylish Woman honour at the inaugural GQ Style Awards here on Saturday night.

“It always feels great to receive something for being stylish but I take no credit for it because if I had my way, I’d be in my Lululemon track pants all my life. But thank you to my stylist and my team for making me look good,” Alia said while receiving the award.

The actor, who turned 25 in March, said it is the first time that she was receiving an award “as a woman and not a girl”.

Indian Bollywood director Karan Johar (L) and actors Alia Bhatt (C) and Manish Paul take part in the Umang Mumbai Police Show 2018 in Mumbai. (AFP)

“Maybe because I have just celebrated my milestone 25th birthday. And it also feels great to win this award in an all-boys club. I say all-boys because they say ‘A girl turns into a woman, but boys will always be boys’,” she added.

Alia’s upcoming film projects include Raazi, Gully Boy and Brahmastra.

