This viral video of 4-year-old grooving to Bom Diggy Diggy will make your day

Anyone who follows Bollywood music will know the Bom Diggy Diggy number from the movie Sonu Ki Titu ki Sweety has become a massive hit.

Everyone is grooving to this peppy dance number at clubs and their homes.

And so is four-year-old Viyona Sharma, whose dance moves on this song is winning hearts on the internet.

The video of her dance was shared on Instagram by her instructor, Nikita Kumar, who can also be seen dancing along with her.

While both slay it on the dance floor, Viyona just stands out with her cute dance moves.

The video has collected more than 97,000 views since being shared on April 23.

“One of the best lovely dance i have ever seen😍😍😍😍😘😘😘 (sic),” wrote one Instagram user.

“ooohhhh myyy god she is so adorable and cute.i love her dance and cuteness overloaded (sic),” commented another.