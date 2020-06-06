e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff can’t stop puking at picture of sister Krishna kissing her boyfriend Eban Hyams. See here

Tiger Shroff can’t stop puking at picture of sister Krishna kissing her boyfriend Eban Hyams. See here

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna shared a PDA-filled picture with boyfriend Eban Hyams, and the Baaghi actor reacted like any brother would.

bollywood Updated: Jun 06, 2020 14:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.
         

Actor Tiger Shroff reacted to his sister Krishna’s PDA-filled new Instagram post just like any brother would. Krishna took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture in which she is kissing boyfriend Eban Hyams.

While Eban reacted to the picture with heart emojis, Tiger responded in the comments section by posting a puking face emoji. Krishna’s post has been ‘liked’ close to 50000 times.

 

👑

Krishna and Eban often share romantic pictures on social media, leading to speculation of their marriage. While they spent the initial days of the lockdown together at her sea-facing house in Mumbai, he is now back in Australia with his family.

Hindustantimes

“This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us,” Eban said in an Instagram live session. When a fan asked if Krishna and Eban were married, he revealed that a wedding was ‘on the cards’. “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards,” he said.

Also read: Krishna Shroff’s boyfriend Eban Hyams reveals marriage is ‘on the cards’, gets possessive when fan calls her ‘hottest woman’

Eban recently shared an Instagram story in which he addressed Krishna as his ‘wifey’. When quizzed about this, Krishna had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.”

In an earlier interview, Eban had said, “The personalities that we have are so similar. Sometimes, she reminds me of my mother and I want to be like my father. The qualities she has are the ones you look for. That’s what made our bond so much stronger.”

