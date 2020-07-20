e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff shows off his football skills as he deftly scores a goal, watch throwback video

Tiger Shroff shows off his football skills as he deftly scores a goal, watch throwback video

Actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday shared a video showing his footballing skills, which included him scoring a goal. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 20, 2020 10:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tiger Shroff shared a new video which was a hit with his fans.
Tiger Shroff shared a new video which was a hit with his fans.
         

Actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday shared a throwback video showing his skills at football in a new post. The throwback black-and-white video shows Tiger with other players on the field.

Sharing it, he simply posted a football emoji. A host of his industry friends wrote in. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped appreciative emojis while actor Rohit Roy said “Mera Hero” followed by a bunch of emojis including hugging face and red heart ones.

 

View this post on Instagram

⚽️

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Tiger’s fans were of course delighted to see him ace the moves. One wrote: “@cristiano look @tigerjackieshroff moves better then u I suppose.” Many others simply dropped hearts, fire and other emojis expressing praise.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu, accused of supporting ‘oppressors’, hits back at those painting a ‘purely negative picture’ of Bollywood

By Monday morning, it had already garnered 1,981,969 views. In the video, Tiger is seen kicking the football lightly as he slides it. Tiger looks stylish in a black crew neck Tshirt and a pair of denims. As the video progresses, the Baaghi star is seen effortlessly scoring a goal while the goalkeeper tries to block the goal, leaving people on the ground impressed.

Lately, the Heropanti actor has been quite active on the social media amid quarantine and has been updating fans of his activities by sharing pictures and videos. Earlier, Tiger Shroff shared a major throwback video as he shared a glimpse of his flying kick, the video also featured the War actor and Akshay Kumar. Sharing it, he had written: “Usually have stage fright, and this particular day was even scarier when our legendary action hero @akshaykumar sir asked me to show a couple kicks to the audience at his tournament. Just glad i didn’t mess up.”

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 1.11 million, recoveries cross 7 lakh
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 1.11 million, recoveries cross 7 lakh
LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak in northwest China spreads to second city
LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak in northwest China spreads to second city
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
3 killed, 8 missing after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
3 killed, 8 missing after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
With eye on reborn Hummer, GM bets big on EV product offensive
With eye on reborn Hummer, GM bets big on EV product offensive
Covid-19: Andhra nears 50,000-mark, record single-day spike in Tamil Nadu
Covid-19: Andhra nears 50,000-mark, record single-day spike in Tamil Nadu
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In