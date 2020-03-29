Tisca Chopra takes inspiration from Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, gives her husband a haircut

bollywood

Tisca Chopra took a leaf out of power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s book and gave her husband Sanjay Chopra a haircut, as the country is in under a three-week lockdown and all salons are shut. She joked that if theatres do not reopen soon, she would pursue hairstyling as a profession.

“If cinemas don’t open anytime soon, am prepping for a #newcareer .. my first ‘client’ was found at home, he is also part of essential services, so didn’t charge for this time .. #SanjayChopra #QuarantineLife #21daylockdown #COVID19 #Stayhome #StaySafe #LockdownDiaries #GettingThrough21 #Making21Count,” she captioned her Instagram post.

On Saturday, Anushka had shared a video in which she was seen giving Virat a new haircut. “This is what quarantine does to you. You allow things like this to happen. Getting my hair cut with kitchen scissors,” he says in the clip, as she seems to be having a whale of a time styling his hair.

Tisca has been documenting her days during the lockdown on Instagram. She has been doing yoga, cooking and watching films as she stays at home.

In an earlier Instagram post, Tisca shared suggestions on how people can stay occupied and positive during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. “Make a routine. Don’t hang in pajamas all day. Stay happy. Talk to family and friends everyday. Be patient with kids and older people, it’s harder for them. Listen more than you talk. Stay fit. Pranayam, Suryanamaskar, Therabands and Dumbells,” she wrote.

Tisca also suggested meditation, taking online courses, playing indoor games, cleaning the house and rearranging the furniture, making DIY crafts and helping senior citizens with groceries, among other things.

Tisca, who made her big screen debut in 1993, has acted in a number of films including Taare Zameen Par, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and Ankur Arora Murder Case.

